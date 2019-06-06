Telangana defections: Congress cries 'daylight murder of democracy'

Hours after 12 out of its 18 MLAs in met the requesting a merger with the Rashtra Samiti (TRS), the on Thursday described the development as a "daylight murder of democracy".

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, said: "The way the people's mandate and democratic norms are being butchered, it's a daylight murder of democracy."

"Just because somebody is in power, has access to resources and can control agencies does not mean he can misuse his power," Khera said.

"These MLAs were elected after the voters rejected the TRS. This is the murder of people's mandate. may ignore it today, but it will never forget disrespect of mandate," he said.

Under the Anti-Defection Act, defectors need a two-third majority to seek merger with any party. Of the total 19 Congress MLAs in the Assembly, 12 have shifted loyalty to the ruling TRS.

The development came a day after Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief resigned from the Assembly after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Nalgonda in the recent elections.

This brought down Congress' strength to 18 and the defectors required 12 MLAs to seek Congress Legislature Party's (CLP) merger with the TRS.

Earlier the CLP in the state merged with the TRS in a similar manner. If this happens in the Assembly too, will lose the status of state's main

A party needs one-tenth of the strength of a House to have the main opposition status.

The TRS won 88 out of the 119 seats in last year's Assembly elections. After the polls, two independents and one of the two MLAs switched to TRS. If 12 Congress MLAs further join the TRS, the strength of the ruling party in the Telangana Assembly would go up to 103, bringing down the Congress' tally to six.

In such a scenario, All Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will get the status of the main opposition. AIMIM, an ally of TRS, has seven MLAs in the Assembly.

