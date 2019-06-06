Sidhu skips Cabinet meet, says can't be taken for granted

Cabinet Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is at loggerheads with Amarinder Singh, skipped a Cabinet meeting on Thursday and declared later that he cannot be taken for granted.

This was the first meeting of the Cabinet after the Lok Sabha elections, and the set a deadline for the completion of his government's flagship programmes within six months.

A defiant said he can't be taken for granted.

This is the second time in a week when Sidhu, the Minister who was in the city, boycotted a crucial meeting in evident protest.

Earlier, was absent from the Legislature Party (CLP) meeting chaired by here last week.

Even as the cabinet meeting was in progress on Thursday, presented to the media at his residence a list of what he said were his ministry's achievements.

He refuted charges against him of poor performance.

Sidhu provided "facts" to prove that the performed well in the Lok Sabha elections in the urban areas of too.

He made it clear that he cannot be taken for granted as he had been a performer throughout his life -- be it in cricket, showbiz or

The strife between the cricketer-turned-politician and the Minister is not new.

On several occasions, Sidhu has said that was his 'Captain', reportedly irking Amarinder Singh, a retired popularly referred to as "Captain'.

The war of words between the Chief Minister and Sidhu intensified when blamed Sidhu for the Congress' poor performance in the state's urban areas and said his actions during the had not only harmed him but also

The cause of the provocation was Sidhu's controversial remarks on the sacrilege issue. He also blamed the Chief Minister for denial of party ticket to his wife from Chandigarh.

Referring to Sidhu's remarks on the investigation into the sacrilege cases in Bathinda, the seat the Congress lost to Akali Dal's Harsimrat Kaur Badal by 21,772 votes, the Chief Minister said the Minister evidently did not understand that a Special Investigating Team (SIT) had been set up by the Assembly.

The Chief Minister had also reiterated that Sidhu's 'yari and jhappi' (friendship and hug) with the Chief would not be tolerated, especially by personnel, who were being killed by ISI-backed terrorists.

Thursday's meeting took crucial decisions, including changes in Cabinet portfolios, insiders told IANS.

