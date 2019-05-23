Rijiju leading from Arunachal West constituency

is leading by 4490 votes against Khyoda Apik of the National People's Party (NPP) in Arunachal West seat, according to initial EC trends.

In 2014, he had defeated Takam Sanjoy of the by a margin of 41738 votes to bag the seat.

In Arunachal East, BJP candidate is leading by 614 votes against C C Singhpo.

In the last elections, the seat was bagged by Ninong Ering of the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)