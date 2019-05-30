BJP trying to trip opposition governments: Gehlot

JUST IN
IANS  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday accused the BJP of trying to dismantle the opposition parties governments in West Bengal, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

Gehlot tweeted: "Even before the swearing in ceremony of newly-elected BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) government, they are trying to disturb and dismantle the state governments of the opposition parties including West Bengal, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh."

Gehlot, however, extended his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is set to swear-in later in the day for his second term in office.

First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 13:56 IST

