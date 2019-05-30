BJP trying to trip opposition governments: Gehlot

Chief Minister on Thursday accused the BJP of trying to dismantle the opposition parties governments in West Bengal, and

Gehlot tweeted: "Even before the swearing in ceremony of newly-elected government, they are trying to disturb and dismantle the state governments of the opposition parties including West Bengal, and "

Gehlot, however, extended his wishes to who is set to swear-in later in the day for his second term in office.

--IANS

arc/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)