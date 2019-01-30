Tharoor, BJP lock horns over 'holy dip' at Kumbh

-
ALSO READ
Allahabad renamed as Prayagraj
Nalin Kohli slams Shashi Tharoor for jibe at UP CM's holy dip in Sangam
UP Minister SN Singh tears into Shashi Tharoor for taking jibe at Yogi Adityanath
Kerala can seek UN help to rebuild after floods: Tharoor
Akhilesh slams Yogi govt over proposed move to rename Allahabad as 'Prayagraj'
-
A war of words broke out between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday after Tharoor commented on a holy dip taken by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his ministerial colleagues at Kumbh in Prayagraj.
Tharoor took to Twitter to swipe at the UP BJP leaders and captioned an image of them bathing at the Sangam by saying : Ganga has to remain clean and sins are also to be washed. All here are naked. Jai Ganga Maiyya!
While many thought this was satirical, the state BJP reacted sharply to this on Wednesday with state government spokesman Siddhartha Nath Singh urging the Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala to "also take a dip in the Ganga to atone for his sins".
"You are requested to take a dip as you all have done a lot of sins, maybe you can atone for them", the state's Health Minister said.
--IANS
md/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU