EC reviews poll preparations in Jharkhand

The on Wednesday met political parties and officials here ahead of the upcoming polls and reviewed the poll preparations.

When the suggested to the EC not to go ahead with simultaneous general and assembly elections in the state, made it clear that the poll panel team was in the state only to decide about the polls.

The party also demanded that officials who were posted for the last three years at the same place should be shifted before the elections, told IANS.

The ruling demanded that the elections in the Maoist-infested areas should be conducted in one day for both the and the Assembly and the polling booths should not be changed.

The BJP said that the poll dates may differ for the rest of the state.

BJP MLA said: "BJP is ready for polls. The Maoist incidents have declined in the state. There is no problem in conducting peaceful polls."

The demanded that the polls be conducted in a single phase.

The main opposition party Mukti Morcha (JMM) demanded the the poll expenditure details submission period should be extended from 25 days to 60.

