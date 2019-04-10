This iPhone app cleans up your social media profiles

To prevent users from falling prey to the questionable privacy practices of tech giants, privacy app "Jumbo" has started rolling out for users and will soon be made available for users as well.

The privacy app comes with the capability to automatically adjust 30 privacy settings, delete old tweets after saving them on the phone and erase users' Search and Alexa history.

"Our privacy can only be protected when tools are designed with people in mind, and make this complex issue as simple as tapping a button. That's what why we built Jumbo," Pierre Valade, CEO, wrote in a blog-post on Tuesday.

On Jumbo, clean-up features for frivilous apps like and Tinder are also in the works.

The US-based developer, Pierre Valade, is the former of Sunrise Calendar, which was acquired by in 2015.

To ensure that does not collect, save or breach their data, the app and its functionalities have been developed phone-based.

"We never collect, store or process data you manage through In fact, we don't even know who you are," Pierre said.

Perhaps it's a bit of idealism to think these tech giants will permit Jumbo to run as intended, reported, since most of the collect user data for ad tacking and other purposes.

However, Valade says he hopes if there is enough user support, the privacy backlash would be too big if the tech giants blocked Jumbo.

"If the blocks us, we will disable the integration in Jumbo until we can find a solution to make them work again," quoted Pierre as saying.

