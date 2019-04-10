Google unveils software-based open platform 'Anthos'

has introduced a new open platform called "Anthos" to run and manage apps from anywhere.

Based on the Cloud Services Platform that announced in 2018, "Anthos" lets users run applications on existing on-premise hardware investments or in the Public Cloud.

" not only allows customers to deploy Cloud in their own data centres but also gives them the flexibility to build, run and manage their workloads within their data centre, on Google Cloud, or other cloud providers (Multi-Cloud), without making any changes," said Thomas Kurian, CEO,

"Anthos" will also let users manage workloads running on third-party clouds like and Azure.

"We are excited that partners including Cisco, Dell, HP, Intel, and are offering with us," Kurian told the gathering at the " Next" event here on Tuesday.

Google also announced " Migrate" in beta, which auto-migrates virtual machines (VMs) from on-premises, or other clouds, directly into containers in Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) with minimal effort.

"Google Cloud's for managing hybrid environments provided us an innovative, differentiated solution that was able to be deployed quickly for our customers," said Darryl West, Group CIO,

--IANS

na/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)