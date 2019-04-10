Thousands turn up to bid final adieu to K.M. Mani

Thousands gathered here on Wednesday to bid their final goodbyes to veteran politician and Congress-Mani Chairman, K.M. Mani, who passed away in Kochi on Tuesday evening.

His body was kept for the public to pay homage at the hospital where he breathed his last.

His mortal remains were on Wednesday morning placed in a state-owned bus for the final journey to his party headquarters in Kottayam from where the bus will go to his home town Pala, where the funeral would be held on Thursday evening.

The bus, which was accompanied by several vehicles, will make a few stoppages enroute to Kottayam for the public to pay their last respects.

Traffic stopped at all major roads as thousands came out to bid Mani goodbye.

Afterwards, the body will be placed at the Thirunakkara grounds, a place considered lucky by Mani who announced all his political moves from the ground.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be paying his last respects at the ground.

Mani was suffering from a lung ailment and was in the hospital for the past one week. He had been unwell since January.

He joined the undivided in 1965 and went on to become its undisputed leader. Over the years, his party underwent several splits.

Mani's record of being the longest-serving legislator in the Assembly began in 1967 when he represented his home constituency Pala in Kottayam district -- from where he won a record 13 elections.

First becoming a Minister in 1975, he served as Minister in six other governments, and holds the state record of having presented 13 budgets.

At present, his party is the third biggest ally of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

As a mark of respect, the UDF has decided to suspend all election campaign work till 4.30 p.m. on Thursday.

