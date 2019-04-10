Trump, Saudi Prince discuss Iran, human rights

US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have discussed issues relating to regional security, human rights, and Iran.
Trump "had a productive conversation" with the Crown Prince over "Saudi Arabia's critical role in ensuring stability in the Middle East, maintaining maximum pressure against Iran, and the importance of human rights", Xinhua quoted a White House statement as saying on Tuesday.
US State Department on Monday said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has ordered to ban 16 Saudi individuals from entering into the US over their role in the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
On Monday, the Trump administration designated Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps as a "foreign terrorist organisation".
Iran's Supreme National Security Council has responded to the US move by labelling US Central Command forces in West Asia as a "terrorist group".
However, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday said it welcomed the US decision.
