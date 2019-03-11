Chazhikadan will contest from Kottayam: Kerala Congress (M)

: (M) and former MLA will be the Congress-led UDF candidate for the Lok Sabha constituency, KC (M) K M Mani said here Monday.

Mani decided to field his close confidant Chazhikadan from Kottayam, rejecting claims by KC(M) working and former P J Joseph for the lone seat allotted to the party by the UDF.

Joseph, representing Thodupuzha constituency in the Assembly, had publicly expressed his desire to contest the elections as the UDF candidate from

A series of meetings of the KC (M) leaders were held here to decide the partys candidate but failed to reach a consensus over Josephs candidature as K M Mani and his son wanted to keep the seat within their fold.

While the supporters of Joseph strongly argued for his candidature, supporters of Mani opposed it, arguing that no sitting MLA should be fielded as the Lok Sabha candidate.

We will unitedly fight and win the seat, Chazhikadan told reporters soon after Mani declared him as the UDF candidate.

He claimed that Joseph and his faction would support his candidature.

Chazhikadan also dismissed suggestions that Joseph and his supporters would leave the party.

There was no immediate reaction from the Joseph group.

The CPI (M) has fielded its district V N Vasavan in Kottayam.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)