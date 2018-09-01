Three absconding criminals arrested in Delhi

The Police on Saturday said it has arrested three wanted criminals, who had been hiding in and adjoining districts after committing heinous crimes since long.

The police said the dreaded criminals, who were declared proclaimed offenders, have been identified as Khursheed, 35, Jai Prakash, 32, and Akaram, 36.

They were arrested on Thursday and Friday in separate raids conducted at various locations in east and west

"A team of (SIU) Crime Branch headed by ACP and first arrested Kursheed near on Thursday night and from Pilli Kothi in Kotwali area," of Police (ACP) said.

They were involved in a series of crimes including attempt to murder, robbery, possession of illegal arms, cheating and others, the said.

The police team later on Friday night arrested near

They had gone missing between 2011 and 2012 and were later declared proclaimed offenders, Ranjan added.

--IANS

sp/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)