Himachal drugs makers send medicines worth Rs 1.7 crore to Kerala

The Drugs Manufacturing Association has sent medicines worth Rs 1.7 crore to the flood-hit Kerala, state Health said on Saturday.

He said the medicines have been provided as per the demand from the government. These include antibiotics, painkillers, medicines for diarrhea, injections, needles, syringes and glucose.

The said the association would send more medicines in a few days so that the flood-affected people could get medical facility in time.

The has sent relief material worth Rs 5 crore to the flood-ravaged state.

