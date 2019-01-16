Three Telangana MLCs disqualified for defection

Telangana Legislative Council Chairman on Wednesday disqualified three Members of Legislative Council (MLCs), who had defected to the Congress on the eve of recent elections to the state Assembly.
Acting on a petition filed by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), K. Swamy Goud disqualified K. Yadav Reddy, R. Bhoopathi Reddy and S. Ramulu Naik.
The Chairman, who recently completed the hearing on the petition, disqualified the MLCs under the 10th schedule of the Constitution and the rules of Telangana Legislative Council.
Yadav Reddy was elected to the Upper House by MLAs, Bhoopathi Reddy was elected from Nizamabad Local Authorities Constituency while Ramulu Naik was nominated by the Governor.
The action came three days before the beginning of Legislative Council session.
TRS retained power in the last month's election with a landslide majority.
