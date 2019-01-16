Three Telangana MLCs disqualified for defection

Telangana on Wednesday disqualified three Members of (MLCs), who had defected to the on the eve of recent elections to the state Assembly.

Acting on a petition filed by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), K. Swamy Goud disqualified K. Yadav Reddy, R. and S.

The Chairman, who recently completed the hearing on the petition, disqualified the MLCs under the 10th schedule of the Constitution and the rules of Telangana

was elected to the by MLAs, was elected from Nizamabad Local Authorities Constituency while was nominated by the

The action came three days before the beginning of Legislative Council session.

TRS retained power in the last month's election with a landslide majority.

--IANS

ms/prs

