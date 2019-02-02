Three youth drown in Godavari

Three youths from drowned in the in Andhra Pradesh's district, police said.

"Six youths had gone to the river for taking a bath. When they were taking dips, three of them went missing. Their bodies were recovered by rescue workers later," police said, adding, "the remaining three were safe".

The incident occurred at Veleru village in Kukunuru block of district. The youth, all aged between 20 and 21 years, hailed from Bhadradri district of

