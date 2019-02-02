Three youth drown in Godavari

Three youths from Telangana drowned in the Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district, police said.
"Six youths had gone to the river for taking a bath. When they were taking dips, three of them went missing. Their bodies were recovered by rescue workers later," police said, adding, "the remaining three were safe".
The incident occurred at Veleru village in Kukunuru block of West Godavari district. The youth, all aged between 20 and 21 years, hailed from Bhadradri district of Telangana.
