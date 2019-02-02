Pune court slams police, orders Dalit scholar Teltumbde's release

In a huge embarrassment for government, a on Saturday slammed the city police Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) for what it termed as "illegal arrest" of intellectual Prof Anand Teltumbde, and ordered his immediate release -- barely 12 hours after he was arrested at airport.

Pune rejected arguments by the prosecution and ruled that Teltumbde's arrest was not only "illegal" but also "amounts to a contempt of order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court" which had granted protection from arrest to the for four weeks till February 11.

When asked what was the haste to arrest Teltumbde in an early morning operation from Mumbai, guardedly said: "It was done are per procedures."

"We respect the honourable court's orders in this matter today (Saturday). Now any further step will be initiated only after the verdict of the competent court which he (Teltumbde) may approach for relief," Bodke told IANS shortly after the ruling.

Vadane also directed that after releasing Teltumbde, the should be informed of the same since the arrest by the was against the order of the apex court.

The court pointed out that the apex court order clearly stated: "We extend the said interim protection for a period of four weeks..., within which the petitioner (Teltumbde) may seek regular/ pre-arrest bail from the competent authority, if so advised."

Vadane observed that "this means trial court, high court and also", and hence, although his anticipatory bail application was rejected by (this) court on February 1, Teltumbde still had the liberty to approach the higher courts within the stipulated four-week period.

It was around 3.45 a.m on Saturday when a waiting team of accosted and arrested Teltumbde from the domestic terminal of (CSMIA) when he landed here from

Teltumbde, who teaches at the of Management, had earlier filed for anticipatory bail before Special Judge Vadane, but it was rejected on Friday, paving way for the police action.

Later, after completing certain post-arrest formalities in Mumbai, he was whisked off to Pune and produced before the court.

In the court, his moved an application demanding action against the Pune ATS for contempt of by the illegal arrest, since the apex court had granted him protection till February 11, and strongly argued for his immediate release.

Teltumbde has been charged of having links with the banned Communist Party of (Maoist) and also with the Elgaar Parishad, which allegedly triggered the January 1, 2018 caste riots and violence in Koregaon-Bhima in Pune.

Opposing his anticipatory bail plea, the had submitted evidences in a sealed envelope, claiming him to be an alleged "urban Maoist" against which the have launched a major offensive for the past one year.

