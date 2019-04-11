JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

30% polling recorded in Uttarakhand (2nd Lead)

West Bengal's poll lock has 'M' key (IANS Exclusive)

Business Standard

APCC asks EC to bar live telecast of PM's speeches

IANS  |  Guwahati 

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to address two rallies in Assam on Thursday, even amid polling in the state, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has asked the Election Commission (EC) stop a live telecast of his speeches.

Votes are being cast in five Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam in the first phase of polling. Modi is scheduled to address a rally at Kendukona in Kamrup district around 2.30 pm followed by another one at Cachar district in Barak Valley around 4.30 pm.

"To ensure a level playing to all contestants from different political parties and implement the provisions of the model code of conduct, we request you to keep a strict vigil so that no local, national television channel is allowed to live telecast speeches of Prime Minister Modi today while the polling is on," APCC President Ripun Bora said in his letter to the EC.

The three-phase Lok Sabha polls in Assam will end on April 23.

--IANS

ah/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 13:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU