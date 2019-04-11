APCC asks EC to bar live telecast of PM's speeches

With scheduled to address two rallies in on Thursday, even amid polling in the state, the Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has asked the (EC) stop a live telecast of his speeches.

Votes are being cast in five constituencies in in the first phase of polling. Modi is scheduled to address a rally at Kendukona in district around 2.30 pm followed by another one at district in Barak Valley around 4.30 pm.

"To ensure a level playing to all contestants from different political parties and implement the provisions of the model code of conduct, we request you to keep a strict vigil so that no local, national television channel is allowed to live telecast speeches of Modi today while the polling is on," APCC said in his letter to the EC.

The three-phase polls in Assam will end on April 23.

