Tillotama Shome wins best actress award at Belgium fest

Tillotama has won the Best award for her performance in Rohena Gera's "Sir" at the Festival.

"Thank you The Festival for honouring me with the best award for 'Sir'. Thank you jury members," Tillotama, who plays the character of Ratna in the film, posted on

Matthieu Van Lierde, the festival's Artistic Director, said in a statement: "The was unanimously appreciated by all the members of the jury for the performance of its actors and for its direction. Both the jury members and the audience that has attended the screening were deeply moved and touched by Ratna's story and the delicate and sensitive way in which it is presented."

For Tillotama, it is a privilege and "encouraging" to have one's film play in a country so far away and winning an award.

"It feels like a warm hug from afar, a pat on your back to keep at it. Thank you jury members for this encouragement. It's a privilege to have your film releasing in so many countries so far away from you...but winning an award is hugely encouraging. Thank you Rohena for gifting me the role of Ratna," she said.

Gera is equally excited about the accolades for Tillotama, who portrayed the complex role in a subtle and nuanced way.

