Tinder tests sharing Spotify clips with matches

Dating application is now working to make its easy for its users to share music via streaming service Spotify, right inside their conversations on the app.

The feature is being tested in a number of markets around the world and appears to be the only streaming service involved in the test.

" has already developed a fairly robust chat platform within its dating app, with support for sharing things like Bitmoji and GIFs, and the ability to 'like' messages by tapping a heart icon.

"Now, the company is testing a new integration -- sharing music via Spotify," the reported late on Wednesday.

Tinder's major rival has offered integration with Spotify's streaming music service since 2016.

"Users love connecting over shared tastes in music. In fact, users who update their 'Anthem' are most likely to start a conversation via Feed," a spokesperson was quoted as saying by

Meanwhile, Tinder has not revealed further details about the availability of the feature across markets.

