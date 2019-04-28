TMC mulls steps after refusal of plaint against BJP

-
West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition parties are planning further steps after the Election Commission (EC) dismissed their complaint that the BJP's initials were seen printed under the party's lotus symbol in the EVM in the Barrackpore constituency.
The EC on Saturday rejected the case by writing to the Trinamool that the BJP symbol was notified in 2013 and subsequent to that in all elections the same symbol has been used including the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
"There has not been any deviation in the approved design of the symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on ballot papers, printed in the state," the EC said.
"The EC has rejected our complaint. We have got their reply and now we are working on that. Let's see what can be done," Bengal Education Minister and Trinamool Secretary General Partha Chatterjee told IANS.
He said not just Trinamool, even other opposition parties were thinking about the further course of action.
As per the EC rules, no party's name or initial is supposed to be printed on the balloting unit.
