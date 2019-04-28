TMC mulls steps after refusal of plaint against BJP

West Bengal's ruling and opposition parties are planning further steps after the (EC) dismissed their complaint that the BJP's initials were seen printed under the party's lotus symbol in the EVM in the constituency.

The on Saturday rejected the case by writing to the Trinamool that the BJP symbol was notified in 2013 and subsequent to that in all elections the same symbol has been used including the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

"There has not been any deviation in the approved design of the symbol of the (BJP) on ballot papers, printed in the state," the said.

"The has rejected our complaint. We have got their reply and now we are working on that. Let's see what can be done," told IANS.

He said not just Trinamool, even other opposition parties were thinking about the further course of action.

As per the EC rules, no party's name or initial is supposed to be printed on the balloting unit.

