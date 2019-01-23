Search for disappeared plane suspended amid 'slim' survival chances

Search and for disappeared plane carrying new City signing has been suspended after the sunset on Tuesday, and the chances of survival of the Argentine are feared to be "slim", according to police responsible for the mission.

made his move from outfit to side City for a club record fee of 15 million pounds last weekend.

After meeting his former teammates, was expected to take a light aircraft from to on Monday evening. The plane, however, lost contact from radar when flying over the

French civil aviation authorities confirmed that Sala was on the plane at the time it disappeared, reported.

A search and operation was underway shortly after the aircraft disappeared from radar, but had to be suspended overnight between Monday and Tuesday due to challenging conditions on the sea, before it resumed on Tuesday morning.

During the 15-hour search covering a total of 1,155 square miles (around 3,000 square kilometres), a number of floating objects have been seen in the water, but any of these cannot be confirmed to be from the missing aircraft, police revealed via the

"We have found no signs of those on board," said police, "If they did land on the water, the chances of survival are at this stage, unfortunately, slim."

Authorities decided to suspend the search and operations after the sunset around 5 p.m. local time.

"The current plan for it is to resume at sunrise tomorrow," added.

The 28-year-old Sala scored 12 goals in 19 league appearances for Nantes this season.

The (FFF) decided that the French Cup round of 32 tie between Nantes and Entente Sannis Saint-Gratien, initially scheduled on Wednesday, has been postponed until Sunday.

"He's a polite, kind and charming lad, loved by everyone," Nantes said of Sala. "My thoughts are with his family and his friends. We don't know very much at this point but I'm still hopeful that it's not over and that he is somewhere to be found."

Sala was due to join his new club for the first day on Tuesday, but upon hearing the news of disappeared plane, the team made the decision to call off the training "with the thoughts of the squad, management staff and the entire club with Emiliano and the "

