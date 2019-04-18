TN registers 13% voting till 9 a.m.

Polling in Tamil Nadu's 38 Lok Sabha and 18 Assembly constituencies that began at 7 a.m. on Thursday progressed at a brisk rate and peacefully, with 13.48 per cent voting reported in two hours.
About 5.8 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 822 candidates in the Lok Sabha battle.
"Polling is progressing peacefully across the state," Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo told reporters here.
Admitting there were technical glitches in some centres, he said the issues were being sorted out.
Notable political personalities like Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami, DMK President M.K. Stalin, actor-politician Rajinikanth, Congress leader P. Chidambaram, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararjan, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan and DMK leaders Kanimozhi as well as Duraimurugan voted.
Actors like Ajith, Vijay, Surya and others too cast their vote.
