TN registers 13% voting till 9 a.m.

Polling in Tamil Nadu's 38 and 18 Assembly constituencies that began at 7 a.m. on Thursday progressed at a brisk rate and peacefully, with 13.48 per cent voting reported in two hours.

About 5.8 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 822 candidates in the battle.

"Polling is progressing peacefully across the state," Chief Electoral Officer told reporters here.

Admitting there were technical glitches in some centres, he said the issues were being sorted out.

Notable political personalities like Chief Minister K. Palaniswami, M.K. Stalin, Rajinikanth, P. Chidambaram, BJP Tamilisai Soundararjan, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder and DMK leaders Kanimozhi as well as Duraimurugan voted.

Actors like Ajith, Vijay, and others too cast their vote.

--IANS

vj/rs/mr

