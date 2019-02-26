Non-members allowed to seek party tickets: Kamal Haasan

Tuesday announced that non-members would be allowed to seek party tickets to contest the coming elections.

Speaking to reporters here, the Kamal Haasan said applications can be procured from February 28 to March 7 at a cost of Rs 10,000 each.

"This is not just for members. But people also should take part. Non-members can also recommend a prospective candidate from a district or zone if they think the person would come out as a best MP," he said.

Talking to reporters here, Haasan asserted that his party would join hands only with like-minded parties.

"We are not going to join hands with those with whom we are having differences of opinion. Having such concurrence with allies is very important, that is why we are not hurrying on fixing an alliance," he said, adding talks were going on.

Asked if there was a change in his stand on contesting alone, Haasan said, "Earlier we had said if there is a necessity we would contest alone. If there is a circumstance like that now we would be going alone and are ready for it."



The MNM's 'election committee' would review the applications and hold a formal interview at the party's headquarters in Chennai after March 7 to shortlist its candidates, the party said.

Early this month, the had said his would contest all the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu on its own in the coming polls, indicating a shift in its policy to forge alliances.

"We are trying to serve good for the people with clean hands. We are trying to keep our hands clean by not allying with any of the Dravidian parties," he said.

Asked whether his party would contest all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in and one in neighbouring Puducherry, he said, "yes, we have taken such a decision".

