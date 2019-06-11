Tokyo 2020 Olympics podiums to be made of recycled plastic

The podiums on which winners will stand to receive their medals at the will be made of recycled plastic, the organizing committee said on Tuesday.

The initiative is a part of the efforts to promote a sustainable economy during the Games. Per capita consumption of in is the second highest in the world, behind the

The organizers of the Games said that from Thursday onwards, boxes for the collection of will be set up at 2,000 chain stores, reports news.

The collected material will then be sent to US multi-national to be recycled into podiums.

The idea is to also use waste found in the oceans. Under the initiative, the organizers are seeking to collect up to 45 tons of for the podiums.

Earlier, the organizing committee announced that the medals for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, which will begin on July 24, 2020, will be made from recycled metals from and gadgets provided by residents of

--IANS

kk/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)