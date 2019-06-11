Dhawan ruled out of WC for 3 weeks with fractured thumb

Team India suffered a huge jolt on Tuesday as opener was ruled out of for three weeks with a fractured thumb. Dhawan was hit by a ball from during his brilliant century against at The Oval on Sunday. He was in pain but continued to bat with a tapped thumb. During the innings, it was who took the field for Dhawan.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments said that it didn't look very rosy after the swelling refused to subside.

" has done the initial treatment and Dhawan had iced the thumb for quite a bit, but the swelling just didn't subside and that is when we decided that this needed a scan," the source said.

Going into the game against at The Oval, Dhawan didn't have the best of starts to this year's World Cup, but back at his favourite hunting ground, the opener looked in fine spirit as he hit his first hundred of the tournament.

Speaking after the game, the opener had said: "We are happy with the result as it was a great team effort. It's a great sign for our team and I'm happy with this man of the match award. We are very happy with the performance overall."

It is believed that K.L. Rahul will be asked to open the innings with in the match against while a replacement will be sought after the team management decides on who they feel is most suited to fit into the playing XI. At present, and can pick one from either or for the match on Thursday.

