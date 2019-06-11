Dhawan ruled out of WC with fractured thumb

Team India suffered a huge jolt on Tuesday as opener was ruled out of the remaining part of with a fractured thumb. Dhawan was hit by a ball from during his brilliant century against at The Oval on Sunday. He was in pain but continued to bat with a tapped thumb. During the innings, it was who took the field for Dhawan.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments said that it didn't look very rosy after the swelling refused to subside.

" has done the initial treatment and Dhawan had iced the thumb for quite a bit, but the swelling just didn't subside and that is when we decided that this needed a scan," the source said.

Going into the game against at The Oval, Dhawan didn't have the best of starts to this year's World Cup, but back at his favourite hunting ground, the opener looked in fine spirit as he hit his first hundred of the tournament.

Speaking after the game, the opener had said: "We are happy with the result as it was a great team effort. It's a great sign for our team and I'm happy with this man of the match award. We are very happy with the performance overall."

