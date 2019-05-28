Malaysia to send back plastic waste to foreign nations

-
ALSO READ
People recycle more if they know what recyclable waste becomes: Study
Davos: Big food, consumer goods firms join TerraCycle's Loop waste-free shopping platform
Gas leak claims four lives in South Africa
New plastic that could be fully recycled created
Hulladek recycling kicks off awareness drive among 100+ schools
-
Malaysia says it will send back some 3,000 metric tonnes (330 tons) of non-recyclable plastic waste to countries including the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia in a move to avoid becoming a dumping ground for rich nations.
Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin says 60 containers stacked with contaminated waste were smuggled in to illegal processing facilities in Malaysia. She said Tuesday that 10 containers will be shipped back within two weeks as she showed reporters contents of the waste at a port outside Kuala Lumpur.
The waste that was displayed included cables from the U.K., contaminated milk cartons from Australia and compact discs from Bangladesh. Also shown were electronic and household waste from the U.S., Canada, Japan, Saudi Arabia and China.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU