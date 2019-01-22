Tokyo court again rejects Ghosn's bail plea

A court that is hearing the case of ousted once again rejected his on Tuesday.

This is the second time that the has rejected Ghosn's plea, reports news.

The court turned the first request down on the grounds that Ghosn, 64, could flee the country and potentially destroy evidence.

Ghosn has already spent more than two months in detention while he is investigated for underreporting his compensation and for breach of trust.

The court's decision comes a day after Ghosn pledged in a statement to accept any condition set by the Japanese judiciary to obtain bail, from surrendering his passport to refraining from communicating with potential witnesses and appearing at the Public Prosecutor's office daily.

His lawyers had already predicted this situation and said he will probably be detained until the trial begins, which could take about six months owing to the complexity of the investigation and its multilingual documents.

Ghosn was arrested on November 19, 2018 and is charged by the prosecution with concealing remuneration worth millions agreed with and of violating the company's confidence by using its funds to cover personal losses incurred on the financial markets.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)