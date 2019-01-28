Tornado kills 3 in Havana

A powerful tornado has passed through the Cuban capital, leaving three people dead and 172 wounded, Cuban Miguel Diaz- said on Monday.

Diaz- said in a message on that he inspected the affected areas in the municipality of in The tornado hit on Sunday night.

"The damage is severe, so far we regret the loss of 3 human lives and treat 172 injured. Several brigades (are) already working on the restoration," he said in the message.

The tornado hit several municipalities in the Cuban capital, leaving much of the city without power and causing substantial material damage.

