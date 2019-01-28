Wildfire engulfs Cape Town mountain

A has engulfed Cape Town's famous mountain and has moved towards residential neighbourhoods , prompting several people to evacuate their homes, the media reported on Monday.

A Fire Service said 70 firefighters and 20 trucks fought the blaze on Sunday night, reports

Bad wind conditions complicated efforts to bring the blaze under control.

Video and photographs of the fire flooded social media, with some describing the scene as "Armageddon".

Images showed thick black smoke as the blaze swept close to the affluent neighbourhood of Fresnaye. The cause of the fire was not known.

is in the grip of a drought that in early 2018 almost left the South African city without water.

--IANS

ksk/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)