Toss: Bangalore opt to bowl against Punjab

(RCB) won the toss and opted to field against Kings XI in their (IPL) tie at the Association I.S. Bindra Stadium, here on Saturday.

The visitors made one change in their team as Umesh Yadav replaced while included Andrew Tye, and for Karun Nair, and

Punjab is currently placed fifth in the points table whereas languish at the bottom after losing all of their six games.

Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Parthiv Patel (wicketkeeper), (captain), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, (wicketkeeper), Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, (Captain), Andrew Tye, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin

