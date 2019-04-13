Toss: Bangalore opt to bowl against Punjab

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to field against Kings XI Punjab in their Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Punjab Cricket Association I.S. Bindra Stadium, here on Saturday.
The visitors made one change in their team as Umesh Yadav replaced Tim Southee while Punjab included Andrew Tye, Mayank Agarwal and Murugan Ashwin for Karun Nair, David Miller and Ankit Rajpoot.
Punjab is currently placed fifth in the points table whereas Bangalore languish at the bottom after losing all of their six games.
Playing XI
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Parthiv Patel (wicketkeeper), Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj
Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Andrew Tye, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin
