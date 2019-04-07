Tough battle for Konkan, which gave 7 Bharat Ratnas

A keen tussle is on for four seats in the lush green coastal Konkan region of Maharashtra, known for its proximity to the country's commercial capital, besides giving seven Bharat Ratnas to the country since Independence, and the world-famous Alphonso mangoes.

Largely considered a stronghold - a region with verdant beaches, sea forts and hill forts, natural beauty, unique Konkani sea-cuisine - other parties will pose a serious challenge this time.

The seats going to the polls are Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Raigad, Thane and - all of whom touch the Three are held by the and one (Palghar) by ally

(Mumbai, with its 6 seats, is geographically a part of Konkan, but is counted separately since it's the state capital.)

Until recently, Konkan survived on a 'Money Order Economy' of young people living and earning in and sending postal orders to their parents or families back home, and the mutually-beneficial tradition continues even now.

The Sena, with its long-established influence among the Konkani voters, managed to stall two mega-projects proposed by the centre - the Jaitapur Nuclear Plant Project with French collaboration and the Saudi Arabian Aramco-led Nanar and petrochemicals project, both in the ecosensitive Ratnagiri region.

Originally, the two districts of Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri were under the grip of former Chief and his sons, and continued even after he left the party to join the in 2005.

While son was elected to the in 2009 on a ticket defeating Sena Suresh Prabhu, the Sena wrested it back in 2014 during the Modi wave when its nominee, Vinayak Raut, won.

After the spurned for the post of Chief Minister, he quit the party in September 2017, threw his lot in with the ruling NDA and was made a Rajya Sabha

However, as his arch-enemy Sena continued to resist his full-fledged entry to the NDA, he launched his Swabhiman Party (MSP) which is now contesting the elections independently.

This time, will lock horns with Raut and the Congress' Navinchandra Bandivadekar, the latter being embroiled in a controversy for his alleged links with the right-wing Sanatan Sanstha.

In Raigad, the sole Sena cabinet in the Centre and two-time will take on former state Nationalist Congress

Geete had earned the tag of giant-killer when he defeated the late Congress heavyweight, A.R. Antulay, a former union minister and former Chief minister, in 2009.

The Sena got a pre-poll booster when Naved Antulay, (Antulay's son), joined the party and will work for Geete, but Tatkare boasts of the backing of the 56-party

In Thane, again a Sena bastion, its sitting is contesting against the NCP's Anand P. Paranjpe, who is the son of former four-time Sena MP, the late Prakash Paranjpe.

Though elected in a bypoll in 2008 on a Sena ticket, Paranjpe lost to the NCP's

The adjoining seat, which virtually threatened to again split the BJP-Sena alliance this time, will now be contested by a former BJP MP, Rajendra Gavit, who has joined the Sena in a 'swap'.

In 2009, Baliram Jadhav of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi had won the seat, defeating the BJP's Chintaman Vanaga, who wrested it from him during the 2014 'Modi wave'.

Following his sudden death in 2018, his son contested as a Sena candidate but lost to BJP's Gavit by around 30,000 votes.

Though was a contender this time, following the alliance between the two saffron parties, he stepped aside in favour of Gavit and will now be accommodated in the legislature later this year.

Besides these modern-day political warriors, it was in Konkan where the legendary Maratha hero, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, laid the foundation of his 'Hindavi Swaraj' from the imposing

Additionally, the region has given the country as many as seven jewels to - Bharat Ratnas B.R. Ambedkar, Maharishi Dhondo Keshav Karve, Acharya Vinoba Bhave, Pandurang Vaman Kane, J.R.D. Tata of Mumbai, and

