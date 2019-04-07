Maldives ruling party celebrates landslide win in parliamentary polls

The ruling (MDP) on Sunday celebrated a historic victory as preliminary results showed its candidates securing a landslide victory in the parliamentary polls deemed crucial for the island nation.

According to the preliminary results from the late Saturday, the won 62 out of the 87 seats in the People's Majlis, reports news.

The party secured seats from all three major cities and populous islands. It also took major seats that previously belonged to the opposition of

In the previous held in 2009 and 2014, the was unable to secure more than 26 seats.

This is the first time in the island nation's history that a single party has secured such a majority in parliament since the advent of multi-party democracy following the new constitution of 2008.

Saturday's voting was held without any major complaints and the voter-turnout was at around 78 per cent. Some 264,689 people were eligible to vote.

supporters staged a victory rally in the capital Male late Saturday night where and former addressed a jubilant crowd.

Nasheed, who also won a seat, promised to deliver on his promises.

"Our biggest job is to ensure that the government of our continues smoothly and peacefully," he told hundreds of people.

Solih, who became in September as the candidate of a four-party coalition, reiterated his commitment to the coalition.

"Today's decision by the people is proof that you still stand with the decision made on September 23rd. You have decided never to go back to corruption," he said.

The newly-elected parliament will give legal authority to the presidential commissions formed to investigate corruption, abductions and murders, he said.

"Anyone with the intention to steal the people's money cannot be a part of this government," he said, stressing the role of journalists in blowing the whistle over wrongdoings.

and from the coalition partner the (JP) also attended Saturday night's celebration rally.

But earlier formed an alliance with the opposition for the and hinted at leaving the coalition government if the MDP won a majority.

Gasim has accused the MDP of reneging on a coalition agreement for the four parties to jointly contest the parliamentary polls and accused Nasheed of trying to become the

The disagreement within the coalition resulted in the forming an alliance with the opposition of and the People's

