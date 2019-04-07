Netanyahu to annex West Bank settlements if re-elected

Israeli PM has said he will annex Jewish settlements in the occupied if he is re-elected.

Israelis will go to the polls on Tuesday and is competing for votes with right-wing parties who support annexing part of the

The settlements are illegal under international law, though disputes this.

Last month the US recognised the occupied Golan Heights, seized from in 1967, as Israeli territory, the reported.

has settled about 400,000 in settlements, with another 200,000 living in East There are about 2.5 million Palestinians living in the West Bank.

Palestinians want to establish a state in the occupied West Bank, East and the

What happens to the settlements is one of the most contentious issues between and the Palestinians -- Palestinians say the presence of settlements make a future independent state impossible.

Israel says the Palestinians are using the issue of settlements as a pretext to avoid direct peace talks. It says settlements are not a genuine obstacle to peace and are negotiable.

was asked during an interview on Israeli TV why he had not extended Israeli sovereignty to large settlements in the West Bank.

"You are asking whether we are moving on to the next stage -- the answer is yes, we will move to the next stage," he said.

"I am going to extend (Israeli) sovereignty and I don't distinguish between settlement blocs and the isolated settlements," he added.

--IANS

vc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)