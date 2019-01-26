Traffic near Shimla remain suspended for 5th day

Traffic movement upward from the capital remained suspended for the fifth day on Saturday since a large stretch of a highway was still under a thick blanket of snow, officials said.

The entire district remained cut off, a told IANS.

He said heavy spells of snow on Friday hampered the snow-clearing operations.

The government was focusing to restore the electricity, water supply and roads at the earliest, said.

According to the Public Works Department, 598 roads were closed across the state on Friday.

A total of 93 roads were reopened by Friday evening and 139 by Saturday.

The remaining 366 roads will be reopened shortly.

