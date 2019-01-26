Traffic near Shimla remain suspended for 5th day

-
Traffic movement upward from the Himachal Pradesh capital remained suspended for the fifth day on Saturday since a large stretch of a highway was still under a thick blanket of snow, officials said.
The entire Kinnaur district remained cut off, a government official told IANS.
He said heavy spells of snow on Friday hampered the snow-clearing operations.
The government was focusing to restore the electricity, water supply and roads at the earliest, Additional Chief Secretary Manish Nanda said.
According to the Public Works Department, 598 roads were closed across the state on Friday.
A total of 93 roads were reopened by Friday evening and 139 by Saturday.
The remaining 366 roads will be reopened shortly.
