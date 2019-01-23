Nearly 200 road links in Himachal reopened after snowfall; tourists rescued

Nearly 200 road links in were reopened on Wednesday a day after widespread snow and rain blocked highways and link roads.

A majority of commuters, who were stranded across the state, were moved to their destination with the clearing of snow from roads, officials said here. Still, several others remain stranded in upper and district.

Snow hit vehicular movement beyond town while traffic on the highway was badly hit. The entire district is cut off. However, there was no loss of life.

Road links to district and towns in district such as Narkanda, Jubbal, Kharapathar, Rohru and Chopal remained suspended for a second day, a government told IANS.

on Wednesday reviewed the losses, restoration and rescue operations.

As per the government, a total 690 roads were closed after Tuesday's snowfall. Of these, 200 roads were cleared on Wednesday and the remaining would be reopened after Thursday.

The estimates a initial loss of Rs 51.92 crore to the roads.

While the picturesque tourist town Manali recorded 30 cm of snowfall, it was 39.6 cm in Kalpa and 60 cm in Dalhousie. Dharamsala had 52 mm of rainfall, the state's highest.

"There is no movement of traffic towards Kinnaur district on the national highway five beyond Tapri. Work is on to restore in Kinnaur. The Pangi valley in district is also cut off from the rest of the state," an said.

The of the Hills, as Shimla was called by the British, recorded the highest snowfall on a single day in January in the past 15 years.

Manmohan Singh, here, told IANS the town recorded 44.5 cm of snowfall on Tuesday, the highest in the first month of the year since 2004.

Keylong town in district saw over three feet of snowfall.

Officials said bad weather has affected the in the higher reaches of Kinnaur, Shimla, Chamba, and Sirmaur districts and efforts were being made to reopen the roads.

There are chances of moderate snow in the state till Friday, an (IMD) told IANS.

The government has advised people not to venture to the high hills of Kullu, Shimla and Kinnaur districts owing to threats of avalanches.

