Greenhouse gas concentrations continue to rise to record levels: WMO chief economist

Global concentrations continue to rise to record levels in 2018-2019, the of (WMO) has told (UNSC).

"Global average concentrations of CO2 (carbon dioxide) reached 405.5 parts per million in 2017 and continue to rise to record levels in 2018-2019," was quoted as saying by on Friday.

"The last time the Earth experienced a comparable concentration of CO2 was 3 million to 5 million years ago, when the temperature was 2-3 degrees Celsius warmer and sea level was 10-20 meters higher than now."

The past four years have been the warmest on record, with many high-impact weather events which bear the hallmarks of The 20 warmest years on record have been in the past 22 years. The global average temperature is nearly 1 degree Celcius above the pre-industrial era, said Kabat in the WMO's first ever briefing to the

He noted that the taking place in Davos, Switzerland, has put extreme weather, natural disasters, and water crises as the top four existential threats in its Global Risks Report 2019.

These show significant interconnections with other shocks and impacts to peace and security and sustainable development, he said.

Research by the WMO and its partners and network of scientists shows that sea level rise is accelerating, as is the melting of polar ice sheets, posing an increasing existential threat to small island developing countries, said Kabat.

The shrinking of ice affects not just the local and indigenous peoples, but also influences weather patterns in the world's populated regions. Glacier melt continues unchecked, with short-term impacts including increased flooding and a long-term threat to water supplies for many millions of people.

Ocean heat content is also at record levels, with far-reaching, lasting consequences for marine life, coral reefs and security, he said.

has a multitude of security impacts, rolling back the gains in nutrition and access to food, heightening the risk of wildfires and exacerbating air quality challenges, increasing the potential for water conflict, leading to more internal displacement and migration, warned Kabat.

"It is increasingly regarded as a national security threat."

He expressed the hope for closer collaboration and for the establishment of mechanisms for future briefings to the "to provide authoritative information for decision-making and support the diplomatic business of the council in areas appropriate to the understanding and analysis of peace and security threats."

The WMO is honoured to support UN member states and the Security Council in the provision of top-quality information on weather, climate, water and environment-related threats to peace and security, he said.

Kabat said there is a need for a new political and investment paradigm to build a new generation of hydro-climate forecasting and

"This should become a component of basic country-infrastructure, like roads and bridges," he said.

