Himachal hills turn white, vehicles' movement hampered

The hills of on Friday witnessed more snow, hampering the movement of vehicles on the roads.

The entire district and towns in upper Shimla remained cut off due to closure of roads on the fourth day, a said.

The in Shimla predicted light snowfall and rain in the state till Saturday.

"Shimla and its nearby areas have been experiencing snowfall since early Friday,a an of the told IANS.

Places near Shimla like Kufri and Narkanda have also been experiencing snowfall, turning the them more picturesque.

Other tourist resorts of Manali in district and Dalhousie in district have been experiencing snow for the past four days.

"High-altitude areas of Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Mandi, Kullu, Kinnaur, Sirmaur and Shimla districts have been experiencing moderate to heavy snow," the said.

Keylong in district was the coldest in the state with a minimum of minus 14 degrees Celsius, while it was minus 6.2 degrees in Kalpa in district, minus 1 degree in Manali and minus 2.4 degrees in Dalhousie.

The state capital, which saw 6.7 cm snow, saw the night temperature at minus 0.8 degrees Celsius. Manali had 10 cm snow.

Meanwhile, traffic movement beyond Dhalli, 10 km from here, remained suspended since a large stretch of the Hindustan-Tibet Road was under a thick blanket of snow.

