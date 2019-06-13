TRAI spectrum proposal in Telecom Ministry panel agenda

The (DCC), an inter-ministerial panel of Telecom Ministry, is likely to take up regulator Trai's recommendation on upcoming spectrum auction, including radio waves for services in its meeting on Thursday, besides deciding on phase-II of in the Naxal-affected areas by installing 3,465 towers at a cost of Rs 5,070 crores.

Sources said the DCC would seek further clarification from TRAI on the pricing and quantum of the spectrum to be auctioned, but a revision in pricing is not likely the case.

The telecom regulator has recommended the auction of about 8,644 MHz of frequencies across eight signal bandsat at an estimated base price of Rs 5 lakh crore if sold at base price including frequencies for services.

The Trai has recommended a pan- base price of Rs 492 crore per megahertz for radiowaves in 3.5 GHz band which the industry finds on the higher side compared with countries such as where auction has taken place at a lower rate.

Since there will be discussions on the spectrum auction, it is possible that the 5G trials with government given radiowaves will also come at the meeting regarding when the licenses are to be given to telcos after for the field testing for

The inter-ministerial panel will also be briefed on the recommendations of a DoT's internal panel's report on 5G trial issues. The Commission will also discuss projects rollout in Naxal-affected states, augmentation of in Andaman and from 2 per second to 4 gbps and also at Lakshadeep , and new telecom licence for operations at district level, the said.

