Blue Line crawls during morning rush hour

New Delhi 

Delhi Metro's Blue Line commuters were on Friday hit by major delays during the morning rush hour after a train broke down at the busy Yamuna Bank station, leading to the closure of one of its four platforms.

According to a Delhi Metro Rail Corp official, maintenance work was done at the station late on Thursday, following which the first train passing through the station on Friday faced issues going past Platform 1, which eventually had to be closed down.

Since Yamuna Bank is an interchange for Dwarka in southwest Delhi and Ghaziabad and Noida towards the east, it caused tremendous inconvenience to commuters.

The trains crawled and stopped for at least 10 minutes at each station, leading to crowding both inside the trains and at stations, many passengers reported.

The DMRC said the broken down train was repaired and service resumed around 10.30 a.m.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 14:00 IST

