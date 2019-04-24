Kim arrives in Russia for talks with Putin (2nd Lead)

North Korean leader arrived in Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on Wednesday, ahead of his first summit with amid stalled nuclear talks with the US.

"I arrived in bearing the warm feelings of our people, and as I already said, I hope this visit will be successful and useful," Kim told Russian channel Rossiya 24.

Russian state television showed Kim, in a black homburg and overcoat, stepping out of his green private train at the city railway station in the afternoon where he was greeted with military honours.

He was accorded a red carpet welcome by of Russian Far East Alexander Kozlov and Russian Ambassador to Alexandr Matsegora and Primorsky Krai Governor were also part of the welcome delegation.

Upon leaving the railway station, a military orchestra played the North Korean and Russian anthems. Before getting into a limousine, Kim and the Russian officials inspected the of honour.

The North Korean delegation then departed to the Vladivostok's island of Russki, where the campus is located and where Kim will meet on Thursday, news reported.

Kim arrived from Khasan where he stopped at 10.30 a.m. after crossing the Russian-North Korean border. The journey from Khasan to Vladivostok took about nine hours.

At the Khasan station, he was presented with flowers as well as bread and salt, a Russian tradition for welcoming guests, told Russian state news agency TASS.

"I hope during the talks with Putin, I will be able to discuss in a concrete manner issues relating to the settlement of situation on the and to the development of our bilateral relations," he said.

Remarking that his father loved Russia, Kim said he intended to stay true to the tradition and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

According to the Russian media, the North Korean leader visited the Russian-Korean House of Friendship, also known as the "House of Kim Il-sung", (his grandfather). It was built in 1986 to mark the visit of the former North Korean leader to the erstwhile

Kim's visit to comes amid an impasse in the nuclear negotiations between and US President and the North Korean leader's meeting ended early without an agreement, with the two sides seemingly far apart on how to trade sanctions relief for meaningful steps toward denuclearisation.

During Kim's visit, may seek Russian support in pressuring over sanctions relief, which continues to be a major sticking issue in talks between the two sides.

The earlier said sanctions would only be lifted after gave up its nuclear weapons programme.

may also be seeking to lessen its economic reliance on Beijing, North Korea's only significant trading partner.

