Pragya's safety cover fortified, may get Z-security

The security cover of Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, the candidate from the constituency, was strengthened on Wednesday, officials said.

The decision was taken a day after a man holding black flag approached Thakur while she was filing her nomination papers on Tuesday. Her supporters later thrashed the man.

Besides heightening the security at her residence, the number of security personnel around her has also been increased.

According to informed sources, Thakur may be provided Z-category security.

She is contesting the elections against former Madhya Pradesh and senior

--IANS

hindi-pgh/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)