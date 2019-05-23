Most dynasties face people's wrath in LS polls

If caste barriers fell in the elections 2019, dynasties became the second casualty with many political families, mostly belonging to the opposition camp, failing to win the people's mandate.

Be it the clan in Uttar Pradesh, Lalu Prasad's family in Bihar, the Hooda family in or the Pawars of Maharashtra, the going has been rough.

Deepender Singh Hooda, son of former Chief Bhupinder Hooda, was trailing narrowly in Rohtak. His father lost in Sonipat.

In Haryana's epic battle of dynasts witnessed in Hisar, BJP candidate Brijendra Singh, son of former Union Birender Singh, defeated Dushyant Chautala, grandson of former Chief and Bhavya Bishnoi, the third generation of former Bhajan Lal's family.

In Uttar Pradesh, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and his son were staring at defeat. Even in the Yadav clan, Dimple Yadav, wife of Akhilesh Yadav, was trailing in Kannauj. in Badaun, Mulayam Singh Yadav's nephew was trailing, so was another nephew from Firozabad.

However, and were leading in Mainpuri and Azamgarh, respectively.

Jitin Prasada, son of late party veteran Jitendra Prasada, came third in Dhaurahra in UP. Jyotiraditya Scindia, son of late leader Madhavrao Scindia, lost his Guna seat in It was a double defeat for him as Scindia was in charge of Congress in western where the party was decimated.

Milind Deora, son of another Congress leader, the late Murli Deora, lost from Mumbai South.

In Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot's son lost in Jodhpur, but his predecessor Vasudhara Raje's son won in Jhalawar-Baran. In neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath's son Nakul, however, won his father's Chhindwara seat.

In Maharashtra, supremo Sharad Pawar's daughter won from Baramati for the third consecutive time, but his nephew and former Ajit Pawar's son (NCP) lost from Maval.

saw Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal, being led by his son Tejashwi Yadav, biting the dust. Tejashwi's sister was trailing in Pataliputra.

Elsewhere, and his wife won their seats Ferozepur and Bathinda respectively, and in Tamil Nadu, later former Chief Minister and DMK founder M. Karunanidhi's daughter was leading in Thoothukkudi.

Telangana saw Kavitha Kalvakuntla, daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, losing from Nizamabad.

In Karnataka, Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former H.D. Deve Gowda, won from Hassan but the other grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the son of Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, lost from Mandya. Deve Gowda himself lost from the Tumkur seat.

