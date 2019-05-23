BJP retains all four Himachal seats with record margins (Fourth Lead)

The ruling (BJP) in on Thursday retained all the four Lok Sabha seats in the state as its candidates won by a record huge margins, election officials said.

Hamirpur sitting Anurag Thakur, Kangra candidate Kishan Kapoor, Shimla candidate and Mandi sitting won their seats by defeating their nearest rivals.

The main contest in the state was between the and the BJP.

thanked all the voters for the landslide victory of the party.

He told reporters here that the victory confirms that people have expressed faith and confidence in the programmes and policies of his government.

For the former of the national body, Anurag Thakur, this was the fourth consecutive victory. He won by 3.87 lakh votes against

From Kangra, the largest Lok Sabha constituency in the state in terms of voters, the BJP had fielded Cabinet Kishan Kapoor, 68, after dropping veteran Shanta Kumar, against two-time Congress Pawan Kajal, 44.

Kapoor defeated Kajal by state's highest margin of more than 4.77 lakh votes.

In the Shimla (reserved) seat, it was an ex-serviceman versus an ex-serviceman. Retired Colonel Dhani Ram Shandil, 78, who was the Congress candidate, lost by over 3.27 lakh votes to BJP nominee and former (IAF) Suresh Kashyap, 48.

Sitting BJP and the Minister's confidante, Ram Swaroop Sharma, won the seat for a second term from Mandi. He was contesting against Congress greenhorn Ashray Sharma, who is the grandson of former Telecom

Sharma retained the seat by a margin of more than 4.05 lakh votes.

Sukh Ram, a Congress veteran, had joined the BJP just before the Assembly elections, but defected back after his grandson was denied a ticket.

has won the parliamentary elections, while the Congress has lost, said the six-time and Congress

"We have lost, Modi has won," he told a news channel here.

Congratulating Modi for winning a majority of seats in the country, Singh said it was time for his party to introspect.

Forty-five candidates, including a lone woman, were in the fray for the four seats.

With the state's electorate in the Lok Sabha polls traditionally favouring the party at the helm, these elections were being seen as a referendum on the state's 17-month-old government.

A total of 38,01,793 voters -- 72.25 per cent of 52,62,126 eligible ones -- exercised their franchise in a single phase on May 19 .

The BJP wrested the state from the Congress in December 2017, winning 44 seats in the 68-member Assembly. The Congress won 21 seats, Independents took two and the won one seat.

--IANS

vg/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)