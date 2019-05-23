Trinamool's Mala Roy defeats Netaji grand nephew

-
Trinamool Congress candidate Mala Roy humbled BJP candidate Chandra Kumar Bose, grand nephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, by a margin of 136,339 votes in West Bengal's Kolkata South Lok Sabha seat on Thursday.
Roy garnered a total of 573,119 votes while Bose got 417,927 votes. In 2014, Subrata Bakshi of Trinamool had won the seat.
