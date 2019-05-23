JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Gambhir wins East Delhi by 3,91,222 votes

Seven former Congress Chief Ministers lose polls, two trailing

Business Standard

Trinamool's Mala Roy defeats Netaji grand nephew

IANS  |  Kolkata 

Trinamool Congress candidate Mala Roy humbled BJP candidate Chandra Kumar Bose, grand nephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, by a margin of 136,339 votes in West Bengal's Kolkata South Lok Sabha seat on Thursday.

Roy garnered a total of 573,119 votes while Bose got 417,927 votes. In 2014, Subrata Bakshi of Trinamool had won the seat.

--IANS

bnd/ssp/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 23:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements