Tripura Left calls polling in 1st phase a 'farce'

Reiterating its demand to hold repoll in 464 of the 1,679 polling stations in the West constituency, the CPI-M led opposition on Sunday demanded free and fair polling in the East seat which goes to the polls in the second phase on April 18.

parties would hold a sit-in here on Tuesday in support of their demands.

"Do not turn the polls in the East seat on April 18 into a farce as was done in the Tripura West constituency on April 11," convenor told (CEO) on Sunday.

Dhar, who led a five-member delegation to the to submit their memorandum, said even Taranikanti confessed that he had received over 800 complaints during the first phase of polling which were being scrutinised by the of the Tripura West seat along with other poll related documents and electronic devises which documented the balloting.

Dhar, a Communist Party of (CPI-M) central committee member, said: "Since the first in the country in 1952, Tripura had never witnessed such farcical and violent polling as was witnessed by the people of the state on April 11.

"The traditional festive milieu was completely missing during the first phase of polling, as the workers and their hoodlums intimidated, prevented and attacked thousands of voters, including innocent supporters, on the polling day and even few days before the voting."

"Even during the rule (before 1978 and 1988-1993), the people of Tripura never witnessed such a mockery of polling. The workers and their goons drove out Left and other parties' polling agents from hundreds of polling stations and prevented thousands of opposition supporters from casting their votes."

Demanding the effective deployment of central paramilitary forces and state forces for the second phase of polling, leaders said the governments at the Centre and in Tripura kept the security forces out of poll duties to facilitate rigging by its party workers.

delegation to the CEO, which included state CPI-M and leaders from the Forward Bloc, the and the Communist Party of India, demanded adequate deployment of central paramilitary forces in all the 1,645 polling stations in the Tripura East constituency, which is reserved for the tribals.

The delegation also alleged that on April 11, and several other BJP MLAs freely roamed around many polling areas and indulged in electoral malpractices.

Rubbishing the allegations, BJP said in a that CPI-M candidate had instigated the police to arrest and torture saffron party members in Barjala, near here, on Saturday.

"The opposition parties, especially the CPI-M, have got a clear message of their impending defeat. That's why they are trying to deteriorate the law and order situation in the state," Bhattacharjee said.

--IANS

sc/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)