Probe 'mysterious box' unloaded from PM's chopper: Congress

The on Sunday demanded an immediate investigation by the (EC) into a mysterious box, which was allegedly unloaded from Narendra Modi's chopper after it landed in Chitradurga in earlier this week.

The on Saturday tweeted a 14-second video clip, claiming that it was filmed soon after Modi landed in Chitradurga on Tuesday to address an election rally. The video shows two men carrying a black box to a private parked at a helipad, allegedly immediately after Modi's chopper had landed there.

During a press conference on Sunday, former Union and senior said: "In Chitradurga, we got to see something very unusual, something not seen before. The was in an helicopter, and a big, black box was unloaded from his helicopter.

"We received this information today and will also show you the video. The box was loaded onto a private vehicle which was not a part of the SPG (Special Protection Group) carcade and it sped away."

Sharma pointed out that whenever the or other Cabinet Ministers travel to various locations for election campaign, EC officials check their vehicles.

"This rule is applicable on too. There should an investigation, as nothing is out of the purview of the SPG, which accompanies everywhere. But an exception was made in the case of this box. Where was the box transported," Sharma asked.

The Congress demanded that the poll panel should investigate the contents of the box. Sharma said: "It is not just in favour of the people of India, but also in order to uphold the dignity of the post."

He said that Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) leaders have registered a complaint with the EC in this matter.--IANS

SS/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)