Congress did not give Ambedkar his due: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lashed out at the Congress for humiliating the author of the Indian Constitution Dr B.R. Ambedkar and not giving him his due.
Addressing an election rally here, Modi said: "The Congress has always insulted Dr Ambedkar. But I have seen other parties too that claimed to follow the ideology of Dr Ambedkar and then betrayed him. For all these parties, it is the family that comes first."
The Prime Minister pointed out that it was because of the struggle and efforts of Dr Ambedkar that people from ordinary families could become the President and the Vice President of India and a tea seller was the country's Prime Minister.
Emphasising that the people had faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as in the 'chowkidar', Modi said: "You have seen the work done in the past five years and this gives you hope for the work that is to be done in the next five years. The mission of this chowkidar is to wipe out terrorism, corruption, illness and poverty.
"Your chowkidar is working day and night to fulfil your aspirations. We are working for the poor and our schemes are designed with them in mind. Every person will get the respect he deserves," he said.
Modi listed out programmes launched by his government such as the free gas connections Ujjwala Scheme, the National Health Protection Scheme or Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and rural electrification scheme.
"Our development is not caste-oriented and we work for every individual."
Referring to chants of 'Modi, Modi' at the rally, he said that the opposition was spending sleepless nights seeing the "love and blessings" of the people for the Prime Minister.
