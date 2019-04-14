Naidu's doubts on EVMs out of fear of defeat: KTR

(TRS) working K. T. on Sunday said and (TDP) was raising doubts about electronic voting machines (EVMs) out of fear of losing the elections.

Reacting to Naidu leading a campaign along with some other parties against the EVMs, Rao wondered how Naidu, who had won the 2014 elections with EVMs, could now be saying that these can be tampered with.

Angry over the malfunctioning of the EVMs during the April 11 voting in Andhra Pradesh, Naidu has slammed the Election Commission, claiming that the voting machines can be manipulated, and has demanded that the poll body revert to the system of paper ballots.

KTR, as is popularly known, said there was no scope for tampering with the EVMs, and remarked that if this had happened, people would have revolted.

KTR, who is the son of TRS and Telangana K. Chandrashekhar Rao, said Chandrababu Naidu should stop playing "cheap" He said fear had gripped the when the order the transfer of officials.

The said Naidu's panic clearly showed that he was on his way out.

When asked about the functioning of the Election Commission, the said while he had no right to point fingers at the poll body, there was a need for change in its functioning.

He also said that while the smooth and peaceful conduct of the elections in Telangana reflects the governance in the state, the violence and chaos during polling in indicate the quality of governance in the latter.

KTR exuded confidence that TRS would win 16 out of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, while its ally All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will retain He also predicted that BJP and will both lose their deposits in a few constituencies.

He reiterated that a coalition government will be formed at the Centre and the regional parties would play a key role in its formation.

--IANS

ms/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)