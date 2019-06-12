Delhi misses rains but temperature to go down

expects a in maximum temperature on Wednesday though it missed much expected rains the previous night.

According to Meteorological Department, areas surrounding the national capital such as and parts of and received rains on Tuesday evening thus bringing mercury down in the national capital as well.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 42.0 degree Celsius and there are chances of light rains in the evening.

At 11.30 a.m., maximum temperature was recorded at 35.0 degree Celsius.

There are chances of duststorm and thunderstorm as well.

On Tuesday, the national capital experienced heatwave conditions as maximum temperature touched 44.5 degree, which was five notches above the season's average.

On Monday, the mercury in had crossed 48.0 degree Celsius, breaking all-time record of being hottest day in June.

--IANS

spk/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)