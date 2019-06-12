Delhi misses rains but temperature to go down

-
ALSO READ
Delhi likely to witness light to moderate showers
Heat wave conditions likely to intensify in coming days in North India: IMD
Severity of heat wave likely to decrease from today onwards: IMD
India battles heatwave conditions, Churu hottest at 50.3 degrees Celsius
Rain hits Delhi, brings mercury down
-
Delhi expects a dip in maximum temperature on Wednesday though it missed much expected rains the previous night.
According to India Meteorological Department, areas surrounding the national capital such as Meerut and parts of Haryana and Rajasthan received rains on Tuesday evening thus bringing mercury down in the national capital as well.
On Wednesday, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 42.0 degree Celsius and there are chances of light rains in the evening.
At 11.30 a.m., maximum temperature was recorded at 35.0 degree Celsius.
There are chances of duststorm and thunderstorm as well.
On Tuesday, the national capital experienced heatwave conditions as maximum temperature touched 44.5 degree, which was five notches above the season's average.
On Monday, the mercury in Delhi had crossed 48.0 degree Celsius, breaking all-time record of being hottest day in June.
--IANS
spk/pg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU